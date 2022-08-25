Group Condemns Attacks on Presidential Convoy in Lagos, Rivers

Ayo Oke and Ijeoma Okonji



A Non-government organisation, (NGO)and support group of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Think Tinubu Movement (TTM), has condemned the recent attacks on presidential convoy in Lagos and Rivers States, claiming the attacks were orchestrated by opposition parties.

Speaking to journalists at the first world conference in Lagos yesterday, the Director General, TTM, Chief Segun Afolorunikan, said the attacks were obviously inter-party, while the presidential convoy attacks in Katsina and Bauchi were intra-party.

He explained that while attacks on presidential convoy in Katsina and Bauchi States being an intra-party affair, it should be noted that the Lagos (Agege) and Rivers States attacks were obviously inter-party in which one life was lost in both states.

He hinted that TTM has zero tolerance towards electioneering violence, be it inter-party.

He said: “Premium value must be placed on human lives and properties which is the basis for security. Our movement is propagating job and career development, empowerment programs, rather than employment creation within governmental establishments.”

Afolorunikan disclosed the inability of electorate to elect credible leaders resulted to slow development.

He said: “Fortunately, the country had enjoyed 23 years uninterrupted stretch democracy, and today, political watchers have said, the country is one step forward and five steps backward.”

“Though People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ran the affairs of our country for 16 years and APC for seven years, without much impact on the lives of average Nigerian and this is part of the reasons Nigerians are calling for a focused leader in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, which is Tinubu.”