  • Thursday, 25th August, 2022

Group Condemns Attacks on Presidential Convoy in Lagos, Rivers

Nigeria | 18 seconds ago

Ayo Oke and Ijeoma Okonji

A Non-government organisation, (NGO)and  support group of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Think Tinubu Movement (TTM), has condemned the recent attacks on presidential convoy in Lagos and Rivers States, claiming the attacks were orchestrated by opposition parties.

Speaking to journalists at the first world conference in Lagos yesterday, the Director General, TTM, Chief Segun Afolorunikan, said the attacks were obviously inter-party, while the presidential convoy attacks in Katsina and Bauchi were intra-party.

He explained that while  attacks on presidential convoy in Katsina and Bauchi States being an intra-party affair, it should be noted that the Lagos (Agege) and Rivers States attacks were obviously inter-party  in which one life was lost in both states.

He hinted that TTM has zero tolerance towards electioneering violence, be it inter-party.

He said: “Premium value must be placed on human lives and properties which is the basis for security. Our movement is propagating job and career development, empowerment programs, rather than employment creation within governmental establishments.”

Afolorunikan disclosed the inability of electorate to elect credible  leaders resulted to slow development.

He said: “Fortunately, the country had enjoyed 23 years uninterrupted stretch democracy, and today, political watchers have said, the country is one step forward and five steps backward.” 

“Though People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ran the affairs of our country for 16 years and APC for seven years, without much impact on the lives of average Nigerian and this is part of the reasons Nigerians are calling for a focused leader in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, which is Tinubu.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.