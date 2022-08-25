Ekiti Federal Roads Now Death Traps, Speaker Laments

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Funminiyi Afuye, yesterday said the federal government roads in the state are no longer safe for motorists and commuters.

According to him, the dangerous and parlous states of these federal roads are increasing carnages and subjecting the populace to untimely death.

Afuye said this in Ado Ekiti while addressing the members of the assembly during plenary session.

To correct the dangerous trend, the speaker appealed to the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, fix the bad portions of federal roads in the state.

Afuye stated that increasing number of vehicles traveling from the others states into Ekiti have destroyed some of the roads constructed by the state Government due to high traffic. “Most disturbing is the Ado – Ikere -Akure road. It is in a very bad shape.Motorists from Ado now go through Ilawe-Igbaraoke-Akure axis, which takes more time.

“Most disturbing is the fact that many of the roads constructed by the state government are now being damaged by influx of vehicles through them when the federal roads are no longer motorable.

“We appeal to the federal government to direct its relevant agencies for adequate intervention in these roads.

Speaking further on the regrettable situation, the House’s Majority Leader, Hon Gboyega Aribisogan, said Ado-Ijan- Ijesa Isu-Ikole road has become a death trap and beehive of criminal activities that must be curtailed to avoid catastrophe.

Aribisogan, representing Ikole Constituency I, charged the House to call on relevant agencies to fix the road, revealing that motorists plying the routes used suffer untold hardship and insecurity.