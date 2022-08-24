Police Arrest Two Soldiers for Murder of Islamic Cleric

The Police in Yobe have arrested two soldiers for their alleged involvement in the murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Aisami, in Yobe.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police and the command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, announced the arrest of the suspects yesterday in Damaturu.

Abdulkarim said that on August 19, police operatives apprehended the suspects, Lance Cpl John Gabriel and Lance Cpl Adamu Gideon in connection with the Sheik’s murder.

He said both soldiers were from 241 RECCE Battalion, Nguru, Yobe.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cleric who was traveling from Kano state gave a ride to Gabriel, the principal suspect.

However, on their way to Jaji-Maji, a village along Gashua town, where the soldier said he was going to, he allegedly told the deceased that there was an unusual noise at the rear tire, which made Aisami to stop.

It was when the cleric came down to check the tires that Gabriel allegedly brought out his rifle concealed in a camp bed and shot him to death.

He then dragged the body and hid it in the bush and tried to take off with the deceased’s car, which, however, failed to start.

The principal suspect called Gideon, the second suspect, on phone to assist in towing the vehicle.

In another development the police spokesman also said that on August 14, the command arrested one Jobdi Muhammadu, aged 42.

He said that the suspect was a member of the kidnapping syndicate allegedly terrorising communities in parts of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

He added that the command also arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialised in breaking into people’s houses and vehicles.

“The modus operandi of these hoodlums is to hibernate in market and bank premises and watch out for potential victims.”

He said that the suspects would eventually trail and swoop on customers who withdraw large sums of money by burgling their vehicles or homes.

The PPRO, on behalf of the command, commiserated with the family of the deceased cleric and appreciated the cooperation and support of the Yobe Government.

He urged citizens to continue to support the police by providing useful and credible information at all times.