NGO Inaugurates Classroom Management Manual Tip to Boost Teaching, Learning

Call to Love, a non-governmental organisation that works with children from low-cost schools and orphanages, has inaugurated classroom management manual tips designed to improve teachers’ efficiency and learning outcomes.

The manual, which also serves as a handbook, highlights tips that teachers can adopt to effectively manage their students in the classroom in a manner that aids bonding and impactful learning and makes the classroom a place that the students look forward to.

Speaking at a breakfast meeting with teachers of low-cost schools in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mrs Omowunmi Ajila, noted their quest for research to know how to help schools have a better learning environment with sustainable development goals remains unquestionable.​

The material, Ajila noted, is the whole existence of the organisation to give back to the teachers and help them come up with strategies that can give quality education.

However, considering the peculiarities of low-cost schools with difficulties in meeting the required standards, Ajila emphasised the need for them to be linked to access single-digit loans to build necessary facilities.

Urging the schools present to take advantage of funding opportunities provided by the Lagos government Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), she hinted that it remains an avenue for them to build strategic infrastructure needs for their schools.

“One of the highlights for me today is​ that from the 2021 forum we had 30 schools that attended and about 15 have been able to access about N35 million.

“The key stakeholders will be these low-cost school owners and teachers which influenced the breakfast forum to address funding. We know that they need money to have good school facilities to even meet up with Lagos State standards that is expected,” she stated. “We know that the state has access to funding through the Lagos state Trust Funding and we brought them together to sensitise them on how they can access this single-digit credit facility to improve their schools.”

Meanwhile, the breakfast programme came on the heels of the just concluded five-day summer holiday programme, where over 50 participants were taught several hard and soft skills.

“Today’s programme is actually a summer camp which we organised for the children because we understand that beyond these children, there are key stakeholders that would contribute to the success we are trying to achieve with these children,” the CEO said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Segun Dawodu, warned that the government would not hesitate against any school that violates its laws.​

“Everything that can hamper the educational career of schoolchildren in Lagos State, we must guide against it, and that is why we visit schools to sensitise them about how to prevent all these cases and abuses,” said Dawodu. “You know abuse is something that an external person inflicts on an innocent, vulnerable child. Any school that does not report any child abuse case when it happens will be sanctioned appropriately according to the relevant laws of the state.”

Making a case for philanthropic gestures from the rich class in the society to embrace service to humanity, the Chairman, Nigerian Red Cross, Lagos State Branch, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, said, “the big ones in our society should sew into humanity; there are a lot of things they can do for pupils that need their help.”