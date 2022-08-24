  • Wednesday, 24th August, 2022

Kidnapped Catholic Sisters Regain Freedom in Imo

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

The four Catholic sisters who were kidnapped along Okigwe-Umulolo on Sunday have regained their freedom, according to a statement by  The Sisters Of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate) yesterday.

The  four sisters, namely Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu, were kidnapped on their way to morning mass.

But the statement by the Generalate disclosed that they have been released. The statement read in part: “With hearts full of joy, The Sisters of Jesus the Saviour wish to announce the unconditional and safe release of four of our sisters who were abducted around Okigwe-Umulolo area on August 21, 2022.

“Today is a memorable day for us, therefore, we wish to share this joy with all men and women of goodwill who in one way or the other have contributed to the quick and safe release of our dear sisters.

“We sincerely appreciate and thank you for your prayers and moral supports during this difficult moment. May Jesus the Saviour whom we have come to serve bless, protect and provide for you, especially in times of difficulty.”

