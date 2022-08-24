Gombe Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest Another

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

A suspected kidnapper, who tried to escape arrest, has been neutralised by the operatives of the Gombe State Police Command, while another one was arrested and put in police cell.

The Command also recovered sophisticated and locally fabricated guns as well as rounds of live ammunition from the suspected kidnappers.

The information was contained in a statement signed and issued by the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, and made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the PPRO, “The proactive crime prevention measures and active collaboration of the Police Command with local vigilantes and hunters has continued to yield positive results in stemming the tide of heinous crimes in the state.

The statement further noted that on the August 19, 2022, at about 1500hrs, credible information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Pindiga Division that some suspected kidnappers were planning to strike a target around Pindiga in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The police patrol team in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters swung into action and intercepted two suspects at Tudun Kwaya village of Billiri LGA-Sani Shehu, 25, and Mohammed Sani Adamu, 23, both from Dukku LGA of the state, enroute their secret rendezvous in Yankari forest.

On interrogation, the suspects confessed to be members of a kidnapping syndicate terrorising Pindiga.

During preliminary investigations, Shehu led the operatives to where they hid their weapons in Yankari forest where one AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 18 rounds of live ammunition, one fabricated sterling rifle, a locally made revolver pistol with a pair of army camouflage uniform were recovered from the forest.

Later, the Shehu, who attempted to escape, was neutralise and was rushed to the General Hospital Kashere, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment. His corpse was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Consequently, the state Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babatunde Babaita, directed that the case be transferred to State CID in Gombe for discreet investigation and prosecution.

He further enjoined all peace-loving citizens and residents alike in the state to continue to partner and co-operate with the police by providing useful information on any suspicious individuals or persons in their domain.

The CP also assured the citizens that all information given shall be treated with utmost confidentiality.