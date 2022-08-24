Fake Assistant Superintendent of Police Arrested in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

A fake Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Vincent Sampson Enuneku, has been arrested by the Police in Akwa Ibom State.

The suspect, 43 years old from Ndokwa Local Government Area of Delta State, was arrested by the Anti-cultism Squad of the State Police Command.

The Police Command in a statement yesterday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, said the suspect was picked up while attempting to use his fake ASP ID card to prevent the arrest of a wanted criminal.

According to the image maker of the command, apart from the impersonation, the suspect was also in possession of large substance, suspected to be Indian hemp.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect uses the ID card to pass through check points freely while transporting Indian hemp and other prohibited items to Akwa Ibom State.

“He is also good at using the ID card to extort and harass innocent members of the public, thereby bringing the image of the Force to disrepute.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include fake Police ID Card and a large quantity of Indian hemp,”, Macdon said.

According to the PPRO, the State Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, has warned impersonators of Police and other agencies to desist forthwith or have the Police to contend with.

Meanwhile, 37 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) attached to the command have been decorated with their next rank of Superintendents of Police (SPs).

The CP, while decorating the senior officers charged them to always discharge their duties professionally in consonance with extant laws.

He urged them to be civil to members of the public and eschew every form of corruption in line with the directives of the IG while having greater respect for the fundamental human rights of the people.