94 Countries Jostle for Edo International Film Festival 





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Ninety-four countries of the world are expected to grace the Edo State International Film Festival (EDSIFF), scheduled to begin in September.

The festival scheduled to be held by the Edo State Government, is also expecting 1,551 movie entries.

The Managing Director of Edo State Skill Development Agency (ESSDA), Ms. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference to unveil the logo of the festival at the Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City.

Dare, who is also the co-chairman of the festival, said that the festival which is slated to take place between September 1 and September 4, would be geared towards boosting film industry in the state and creating employment opportunities.

She said: “During the festival we are bringing international film makers to train local film makers and expose them to the international world. The festival will also empower Edo citizens to take the centre stage in the film industry.

“We have received 1,551 movie entries from 94 countries of the world for the Edo film festival. We also have a team of international jury that would watch all the films and select the best movies that would be showed during the festival at Kada Cinema among others.

“We have three categories of cash prizes of $2000 each. They are Best Student Film, Best Technology Film and Best Phone Shot Film whose winners would be announced during the festival.

“We have 200 movies showing for the four days event and various partners like Kada Cinema, GIZ International, Presco Company among others as sponsors of the event.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Bamidele Obaitan, said the EDSIFF would enable Edo people to tell their own story to the world, as Edo story has been narrated by other people.

He said that the state government is using the festival to attract investment to the state and empower its citizenry.