AMCO JEK Wins Odogwu Bitters Distributorship

AMCO JEK a leading beverage company located at Adamawa State has been named verified distributor of the popular Odogwu Bitters.

The Odogwu Bitters by Cubana Trading Company came to limelight six months ago but has dominated the market space since.

AMCO JEK major focus is marketing of various product ranges such as distilled liquor, wines, soft drinks and among others, yesterday won the distributorship of Odogwu Bitters.

Other companies that won the distributorship of the Odogwu Bitters are R-Kvee International, O’bros Trading Store, James N. Global, Richmore, Tracobi Nigeria Enterprise, Flakky Ay Super Store, Braw Multi Services, Euro Class Nig, Samdavic,Blessed Peterson, SO Okeke, Obindu Global Coy, KSD Wine, Chris Chucks Logistics.

Nobel Alchucks Nig LTD, Ifeco Multi Purpose Ventures, Vani Trading Invt. Co. LTD, Pantama Resources, Diligent Services, Jamie Pope Enterprise, Natty CTS Agency, Fast Forward Trading, Jaiyeola Neslon LTD, Ugo Best, Radavert, SC Okonkwo Nig LTD, First Franjae, Sea Pride and others were also among the companies that won the distributorship of Odogwu Bitters.

With the distributorship names officially published by Odogwu Bitters by Cubana Trading Company, other customers of the brand will now deal directly with the distributors.

Speaking to journalists after the closed door Strategic Meeting organised by the management of Odogwu Bitters at the Lagos Continental Hotel, the Chief Executive Officer of AMCO JEK Emmanuel Muojeke thanked the leading bitters brand for deeming him fit as one of the distributors of company.

He equally appreciated his two brothers who are also directors of AMCO JEK Ifeanyi Muojeke,

Obumneme Muojeke and the Sub Distributors which he described as his back bone, Young Okafor, Elite Tavern, Sunamac International (Bullet World) and Botman (Bishop Street) for their unrelenting efforts which yielded AMCO JEK the nomination of distributorship.

The Director Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, other management board and ambassadors Shaggy, Real Warri Pikin, Zubby Micheal, Alex Okubo, Portable known as ZAZU, MrJollof will all storm Adamawa on October 2, 2022 for a thank you visit following the performance of AMCO JEK as one of the most active distributors of Odogwu Bitters in Nigeria .