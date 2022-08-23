Achebe: IB 2021 Performance Reinforce Commitment to Deliver Consistent Growth

Kayode Tokede

The Chairman of International Breweries Plc, HRH Nnaemeka Achebe has said that the company’s 2021 impressive performance and the recent recognition by Fortune Magazine as the most admired Beer company in the World reinforced its consistent growth and returns for shareholders.

Speaking to shareholders at the company’s just concluded 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, he stated that, “AB InBev was recently recognized by Fortune Magazine as the Most Admired Beer Company in the World. This recognition and our 2021 performance reinforce our commitment in-country to leverage our world-class processes thereby delivering consistent growth and eventual returns for all shareholders.”

He said, “Notwithstanding the challenges experienced, our production volumes continue to increase for the full year. We are very proud of our strong recovery and are delivering historical total volume growth ahead of the industry, with a total revenue of N182.3billion, that is, 33.3per cent higher than the prior year.”

Speaking on the significant revenue and profit growth of the company to shareholders, the Managing Director, IB, Hugo Rocha, expressed optimism that the company is strategically positioned to provide better service to its teeming consumers across the country and generate profitable revenue for its investors.

According to Rocha, “The continued support of consumers who prefer quality products from our stables is reflected in the outstanding financial performance of the company. We remain committed to creating value and sustaining the confidence of our stakeholders which include our shareholders and our beloved consumers.”

He continued, “We started 2022 on a positive note and this is because of the growing consumer demand for our brands; robust revenue management; and volumes growth ahead of the industry.

The Outgoing Finance Director, International Breweries, Bruno Zambrano, said, “IBPLC experienced a transformation in the last two years. Our main focus was to grow the business to return to profitability. After aggressive marketing and incisive research focused on identifying our consumers’ wants and where they consume the products, today, we can comfortably say we’ve gained market share to become the No 2 in the Nigerian beer market.”

“It is our dream to rise to the zenith of the market and from the continuous growth being achieved, we are optimistic that we are on our way to achieving that,” he added.

A shareholder, William Adebayo, commended the board and management of IBPLC stating that the aggressive marketing carried out by the company has seen the company’s products being massively demanded. An Abuja-based shareholder, Augustine Ezechukwu, also noted that IB’s products are in increased demand in the capital city.