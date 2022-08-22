  • Monday, 22nd August, 2022

I’ll Prioritise Education if Elected Ebonyi Gov, Says Odoh 

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Ben Odoh, has said education would be his priority if elected governor in 2023.

He promised to lead the development and implementation of a legal and policy framework that would make education accessible and affordable in the state.

Odoh, who stated this in Abakaliki at the weekend, noted that his administration’s policies on education would focus on developing digital literacy, critical thinking, practical and hand-on learning as well as ensure that every child has equal opportunities at the basic level.

“Under my leadership as your governor, I’ll lead the development and implementation of legal and policy framework that will make basic education accessible and affordable. All Ebonyi children under 16 years of age must be in school learning.”

He also pledged to create a sustainable education and tech tourism hub that would play host to investors in new private universities frontiers, adding that the envisioned education and tech hub would provide well-planned city layout of not less than 1,000 hectares with access to high- speed internet hotshots for internet of things (IoTs) and digital learning.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.