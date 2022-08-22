Bello Receives PDP Women Defectors, Assures of Better Life



Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has received over 500 women defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Kontagora town and assured them of better life.



Bello also told the women that they would be given equal treatment as those they met in the party.

Addressing them in Kontagora on Saturday, the governor, who is also the APC senatorial standard bearer for Niger north senatorial district in 2023, described the change in political camp of the women as “a wise decision, because your former party is already sinking.”



He said the defectors would be captured in the execution of projects set out for the last quarter of this year, which according to him, included Women and Youth entrepreneurial development.



“In the last quarter of our budget, we made enough provision for youths and women empowerment and skills acquisition, because the only way to move forward is to develop skills, even graduates that are doing nothing can participate in such ventures,” Bello said, adding that the government had made provision for the settlement of herders in the last quarter of the year.



Speaking also to APC stakeholders at the forum, Bello asked them to remain steadfast and committed to the party, adding that, everything was being done to improve security of lives and property of the people.



Leader of the women defectors, Hajiya Aisha Makka, said their decision to leave the PDP “is a collective one based on the goodwill and benevolence of some APC stalwarts to us, regardless of party differences.”



The Governor also visited the Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammadu Barau, during which he promised to approach the federal government to reconstruct the Kontagora-Minna road, saying, “I will personally follow this up to ensure the job starts immediately.

Barau, in his remarks, commended the governor for “the good job you have been doing in our state” and asked him to keep it up, even as he pleaded with him to partner the federal government to bring an end to insurgency in his emirate.