  Saturday, 20th August, 2022

Damola Sells Out First Ever Comedy Show

Life & Style

Tosin Clegg

Sunday, August 14th, 2022 witnessed an epic event at the Terra Kulture, Lagos, as comedian, Adegboye Damola and a host of other acts thrilled guests to rib cracking comedy on what was to be his first ever show which was completely sold out. The other acts were Mr.Yaw, Lepacious Bose, Forever, Kennyblaq, SLK, MC Saco, Mc Remote, and Dr.Smile. 

Damola has graced many events as MC and his simple, classy and humorous approach to the job has earned him an enviable spot among the elites and other comics. 

The Comedian, after the event, expressed his utmost gratitude to his teeming guests who came out in numbers to witness the grand event.

 “I’m grateful to all the sponsors of the show and everyone that came out to be a part of this as without them nothing would have been possible,” he added.

Damola is a corporate compere, standup comedian and university lecturer. He started anchoring events and comedy professionally ten years ago. 

He had a First Class in political science and got retained at the Osun State University where he lectures in the Department of Political Science and International Relations. 

This has given him the opportunity to present academic papers at both local and international conferences.

