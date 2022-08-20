Burna Boy: From Stefflon Don to Diamond The Body

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Music superstar, Burna Boy got the social media space buzzing this week after Jamaican rap artiste, “Diamond The Body”, real name Brittany Nicole Carpentero, shared a nude photo of her with the Grammy award-winning artiste last Sunday. The curvy brown chocolate Jamaican-American was cozy with Burna Boy in bed.

Though Burna Boy’s face wasn’t visible in the picture, his tattoos gave him up. In the caption on the photo, the rapper revealed what the Afro-fusion singer told her. Diamond wrote, “He says he feel safer over here…..” She however deleted the picture soon after it got trending. Diamond The Body posted it on her private chat with her close friends.

It was alleged that one of Diamond’s close friends leaked the picture, stirring speculations the two are an item. However, neither Burna Boy nor Diamond has confirmed they’re in an exclusive relationship.

With this nude picture with Diamond, Burna Boy has clearly moved on from his British-Jamaican ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

The two called it quits late last year after Burna Boy posted a cryptic message, claiming to be single. He soon dropped a song – “Last Last” – which was believed to be reflecting on past relationships before concluding everything will be okay which many of his fans believing he spoke about the relationship he had with Stefflon Don and how they eventually broke up. Stefflon also released a new single she calls ‘First of All’ which is believed her reply to Burna’s.

Back in 2018, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu and Stefflon Don went public with their relationship after they met at one of his shows in Ghana. Speaking to American radio personality Ebro in March 2019, Burna Boy called her wifey.

“On a more serious note, that’s my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she’s like the most perfect person with that perfect description,” he said. Another time, in a video of the couple locking-lips on Instagram, Burna Boy in the comment said; “can’t wait for our wedding.” In another interview, Stefflon Don revealed that Burna Boy told him she was going to be his wife the first time they met.

“He told me I was going to be his wife, and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn’t remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow,” she said in an interview with New York’s Hip-Hop and R&B radio station Power 105.1.

Prior to their breakup in 2020, Stefflon Don continuously battled rumors that her Afro-fusion artiste boyfriend was cheating on her. There was a 23-year-old London model, Jo Peal who alleged that she and the singer had secretly dated for two years. She narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don. According Pearl, Burna loves them dark and curvy. “He always emphasized how much he just loved black women, African women,” said Peal.

Rumors swirled that Burna Boy allegedly stepped out on the “Calypso” rapper with his ex-girlfriend and sultrily curvy Ghanaian-Senegalese actress, Princess Shyngle.

However, Stefflon refuted the claims, taking to her instagram to post the message: “Old old videos Please let it rest. We good over here Thanks!” The two seemingly called it quits shortly after, as more cheating allegations with another one of the singer’s exes came to light.