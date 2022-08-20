 Army Chief Charges Commanders to Promote Synergy of Security Forces

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday charged military commanders to promote synergy and cordiality with other security stakeholders as they battled security challenges bedeviling the nation.

Gen. Yahaya made the clarion call while delivering a lecture titled: ‘Military Strategic Leadership: My Perspective’, to participants of Course 8/22 of the Nigerian Air Force War College in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The army chief stated that it was the responsibility of all commanders as leaders in the military to ensure interoperability, integration and synergy with other services, security stakeholders, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA).

He added that synergy and cordial working relationships with all stakeholders in the security sector was essential for operational success and attainment of the common goal of defending the nation.

In his remarks, the College Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Shayo Olatunde, noted that training in military strategic leadership was critical to capacity development of participants of the college, whom he described as military leaders of the future.

He expressed appreciation to Gen. Yahaya, noting that he was the first COAS to deliver a lecture in the college.

In a separate event, the COAS in his continued effort to ensure adequate personnel welfare and empowerment of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) in the Nigerian Army inaugurated a newly constructed 4-bedroom official residence for the RSM Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering (NASME), Makurdi. While inaugurating the project, the COAS emphasised that the project was one of the welfare programmes aimed at regenerating and strengthening the office of the RSM as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA.

He charged all RSMs to ensure discipline was maintained in all formations and units of the NA.

Gen. Yahaya also inaugurated newly renovated command children school as part of several civil military cooperation efforts of the Nigerian Army.

The Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Military Engineering, Maj. Gen. Joseph Omali, while speaking on the projects, pointed out that the newly inaugurated projects will inevitably bring succour to both personnel and the civil community.

Other top brass who graced the events were the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj. Gen. Olufemi Akinjobi, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj. Gen. Robert Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Salihu, Commander Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Kevin Aligbe, Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command Air Vice Marshal Precious Amadi and Commandant Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies, Brig .Gen. Yahaya Abdulhamid.