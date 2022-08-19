We Will Build Industries around Sports, Entertainment in Iwereland, Says Olu of Warri





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri in Delta State, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has promised to build industries around sports and entertainment in order to create employment opportunities for the teeming youths of Iwereland.

The monarch gave the assurance yesterday at Aghofen, Olu of Warri palace, after watching Paint Ball competition tagged: ‘Palace Sports’, as part of activities to mark his first year anniversary on the throne.

Atuwatse, who was impressed by the dexterity of the participants in the competition, said: “I am happy at the outstanding display of all the teams and I think that even though there is an official prize money, which no doubt will go to team Iyatsere because they captured two flags.

“Next year, God’s willing, it will be bigger, it will be better, and we will come up with more games and activities that are productive, and we can build industries around them.”

Itsekiri people as well as well-wishers turned up in hundreds to grace the occasion that spiced up the activities marking the first anniversary of the monarch.

They later converged on Brown Hill Hall at Ogunu to participate in the Iwere Music Concert to round up the event slated for the day.