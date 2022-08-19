Airlines Record Strong Passenger Demand in June, Says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced passenger data for June 2022, showing that the recovery in air travel remains strong.

IATA said total traffic in June 2022 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was up 76.2 per cent compared to June 2021, primarily propelled by the ongoing strong recovery in international traffic. Globally, traffic is now at 70.8 per cent of pre-crisis levels. Domestic traffic for June 2022 was up 5.2 per cent compared to the year-ago period. Strong improvements in most markets, combined with the easing of some Omicron-related lockdown restrictions in the Chinese domestic market, contributed to the result. Total June 2022 domestic traffic was at 81.4 per cent of the June 2019 level.

International traffic rose 229.5 per cent versus June 2021. The lifting of travel restrictions in most parts of Asia-Pacific is contributing to the recovery. June 2022 international RPKs reached 65.0 per cent of June 2019 levels.

“Demand for air travel remains strong. After two years of lockdowns and border restrictions people are taking advantage of the freedom to travel wherever they can,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

In the international traffic market, Asia-Pacific airlines had a 492.0 per cent rise in June traffic compared to June 2021. Capacity rose 138.9 per cent and the load factor was up 45.8 percentage points to 76.7 per cent. The region is now relatively open to foreign visitors and tourism which is helping foster the recovery.

European carriers’ June traffic rose 234.4 per cent versus June 2021. Capacity rose 134.5 per cent, and load factor climbed 25.8 percentage points to 86.3 per cent.

International traffic within Europe is above pre-pandemic levels in seasonally adjusted terms. Middle Eastern airlines’ traffic rose 246.5 per cent in June compared to June 2021. June capacity rose 102.4 per cent versus the year-ago period, and load factor climbed 32.4 percentage points to 78.0 per cent.

North American carriers experienced a 168.9 per cent traffic rise in June versus the 2021 period. Capacity rose 95.0 per cent, and load factor climbed 24.1 percentage points to 87.7 per cent, which was the highest among the regions.

Latin American airlines’ June traffic rose 136.6 per cent compared to the same month in 2021. June capacity rose 107.4 per cent and load factor increased 10.3 percentage points to 83.3 per cent. After leading the regions in load factor for 20 consecutive months, Latin America slipped back to third place in June.