Niger PDP Set for 2023 Campaign, Acquires 100 Vehicles

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), has declared that it is set for the campaigns that would lead to next year’s general election.

It added that not less than 100 vehicles have been purchased for the exercise.

The party also vowed to embark on issue based campaign that is devoid of mudslinging, character assassination and blackmail.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Tanko Beji, made these known in Minna while addressing a group of newsmen at the end of an enlarged State Working Committee (SWC) of the party.

Beji said that the party in the state has also fine-tuned its strategy to “sell the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; the Governorship Candidate, Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, and other candidates to the electorats.”

He said: “Our campaign will be issue based, holistic from bottom-up and we will engage the people to ensure we record victory in all the elections next year.

“We will campaign with the  ills of the ruling APC and let the people know that the PDP is the only alternative for Nigerians to have effective and efficient service delivery.”

Beji warned his party men of the dangers of contravening the set rules, saying that anyone caught “will face sanction no matter how highly placed.”

He added that a committee to monitor their activities, and those of all the support groups, has been set up.

Beji congratulated former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 81st birthday, describing him as an “elder statesman and the architect of democracy in Nigeria.” 

