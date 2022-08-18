  • Thursday, 18th August, 2022

Former LASAA MD Father’s Burial Ceremony Holds  Saturday

Life & Style | 46 mins ago

The final burial ceremony of Alhaji Rasaki Atanda Sanusi, father of former Managing Director of Lagos Sate Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mr. Mobolaji Sanusi, holds on Saturday August 20.

According to the programme released by the family, the ceremony holds at 1pm at the Conference Hotel, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The late Alhaji Rasaki Sanusi, who died at 92, was the Otun of Owu Muslims.

Born on March 9, 1930 to the family of Alhaji Olabaji Sanusi Akogun Compound, Owu, Abeokuta, the late Alhaji Rasaki Sanusi retired as Director at the Ogun State Printing Corporation, formerly called Government Press, in 1989

A staunch Muslim during his life time, Alhaji Rasaki Sanusi is survived by six children and several grandchildren amongst whom are Abiodun Sanusi, Omotayo Ayanjimi, Asisat Oyedokun, Omotunde Lawal, Odunayo Iriemi and Mobolaji Sanusi, immediate past MD/CEO of LASAA.

