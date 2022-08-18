 Dr. Musa Suleiman: Low Productivity, Knowledge Gap Hampering Growth of Dairy Sector 

Dr. Suleiman Musa Suleiman is a veterinary doctor and a dairy consultant. In this interview, he talked about the challenges, opportunities and recent developments in Nigeria’s dairy value chain in and how the partnership between Outspan Nigeria Limited and the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union is driving growth and prosperity for the dairy farming communities and the prospects that lie ahead, Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts:

What exactly do you do?

I have been working with Kano dairy cooperative union since its formation inception. Precisely, I have been offering technical training to the members of the cooperative union. I have also helped to establish the milk collection centre. Besides my engagement at the Kano dairy cooperative, I have also had the opportunity to work with some other dairy cooperatives in Northern Nigeria, and the Department for International Development (DFID)programs called ‘Business innovation Facility (BIF)and World Bank assisted Commercial Agriculture Development Project.

For almost two years now we have been working to bring Kano dairy cooperative union into a formidable partnership with a good company with the aim of promoting backward integration in dairy development in Nigeria.

Local dairy farming has come under a sharp focus recently as the Federal Government intensifies efforts to improve the productivity level in the agro sector. As a dairy consultant, in your opinion, what are the challenges hindering the growth of Nigeria’s dairy industry?

The major challenges are low productivity, cold chain services, logistics, and knowledge gap.

Outspan Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the Olam Food Ingredients (ofi) is currently implementing a bold dairy industry development plan tagged ‘The Milk Mission’. Do you see this programme impacting the local milk production value chain?

Yes sure the planned intervention will help to develop the local dairy industry

Apparently, you have had the opportunity of working with a number of dairy cooperatives and have consulted on different backward integration programmes in Nigeria. Considering what Outspan Nigeria Limited has achieved and what it plans to achieve through the phases of the partnership with the Kano dairy cooperative union, how would you rate the company’s backward integration effort compared to similar efforts undertaken by competing companies in the country?

I happened to be part of the beginning of this whole partnership between Outspan Nigeria Limited and the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU); I even partook in the MoU signing process. To be honest with you, I am impressed. I am impressed in the sense that they made a promise and they are fulfilling it. We have not had to start running after them to perform what they promised.

We started with the challenges of milk collection; they have addressed the challenges by providing a number of milk collection centres (MCC) and a modern bulking centre that is well equipped with modern facilities, including solar-powered energy solution which is good for rural, remote areas that are typical of a dairy settlement. This intervention and support are helping us address wastages and cultures in yoghurt making. Outspan Nigeria Limited has also provided improved feed for the cattle owned by the union members. Training has been conducted as well to bring the members up to speed with modern practices in the dairy sector.I believe we are on our way to success as the various gaps are being closed.

I said that because when you look at the dairy industry in Nigeria there are about three to four key challenges confronting local dairy farmers. One is Low milk yield associated with lack of access to affordable quality feed all year round and poor cow breed. Two is poor pricing of their fresh milk. Three is the perishable nature of the fresh milk due to lack of cold chain and transportation services. If you look at all these three you would notice that Outspan Nigeria Limited has started addressing them through effective services and knowledge transfer.

It seems you are privy to the plans put in place by Outspan Nigeria Limited for the dairy industry in Nigeria. Can you take us through these plans, and how effective are the plans?

In line with the new Federal Government policies, Outspan Nigeria Limited seeks to integrate the local dairy farmers into its production value chain. To achieve that aim the company decided to partner with a formidable dairy cooperative union that has a track record of good leadership, integrity, and productivity. They found out that the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU) fits that description. When they approached us at the cooperative union, we made them understand that we are a formidable union that is fully registered with the appropriate statutory agencies and that we run an efficient union business co-owned by members of the union who have stakes through shares.

So, we had meetings with the Olam Nigeria representatives to highlight areas where they can support us. We told them that our dairy farmers are not truly where we want them to be but with the input and support through technical and logistic support they would improve.

The level of improvement sought would involve training the local farmers on modern milk production, and how to handle milk collection and transport them. It also includes helping the dairy farmers boost their cows’ yield which would come in form of breed upgrade and quality feeding.

Therefore, our partnership with Outspan Nigeria Limited borders on feed supplementation, pasture development, training on modern agricultural practices,Breed improvement through artificial Inseminations and support in milk collection and transportation. When these requirements are fully met, Kano dairy would be able to produce thousands of litres of fresh and quality milk for industrial off-takers. This is where we want Kano dairy to get to.

