Techno Oil Group bags ISO 9001: 2015 Certification

Dike Onwuamaeze

 The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has awarded ISO 9001: 2015 Certification to Techno Oil Limited for complying with best practices and international standards.

ISO 9001:2015 Certification is a quality management systems award, bestowed on companies by SON for full compliance with quality standards and best practices in management.

The award ceremony took place at Techno Oil Head Office in Lagos yesterday, August 16, 2022, where presentation of the certificate to the company was performed.

Speaking on the latest SON certification, the Group Managing Director of Techno Oil, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, described the award as another laurel clinched by the company.

“With this award, Techno Oil will continue to ensure and sustain compliance with both local and international standards at every level of our operations.

“We are excited with the award as a recognition of our commitment to best practices and we are ever grateful to SON for being our partner in progress,” she said.

Obi described the certification as another milestone recorded by the company, having received ISO 9001:2008 in the past. 

“This shows our unalloyed commitment to best practices as a company,’’ she added. 

She noted that Techno Oil is an integrated, wholly indigenous company, which holds a diverse port-folio of prime investment in oil and gas, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing,

According to her, the company has positioned itself as a leader in the petroleum industry through the deployment of strategic assets.

She listed these assets to include, Fuel Terminal Facility, LPG Coastal Storage Terminal, Cylinder Manufacturing Plant, Lubricant Blending Plant, Retail Outlets, that have aided the distribution of fuels, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Lubricants and LPG cylinders, all located across the country.

