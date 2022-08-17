Sule: I Didn’t Know My Commissioners Had No Security Details

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdulallahi Sule, has declared that he had no idea that his commissioners did not have security details attached to them for protection.

THISDAY gathered that all the 14 commissioners in the state have not been attached with any security detail or an official car since their inauguration over seven months ago, hence the deceased commissioner uses a private car.

Sule confessed this yesterday in the Government House, Lafia, while reacting over the last Monday night’s kidnap of his Commissioner of Information, Mr. Yakubu Lawal, by gunmen at the headquarters of the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “I have no idea that some of our commissioners don’t have police attached to them until today. I assured, however, that my administration will address the spate of kidnappings in Nasarawa Eggon.

“In a week, we now have three incidences. For that reason, we can’t fold our hands. We have to be able to take a stronger position. I urge you as members of the executive, especially top government functionaries, to do the best you can and to be more cautious.

“It is unfortunate that a commissioner will be driving alone in the middle of the night,” he said.

The governor, therefore, urged top government officials in the state to ensure they have adequate security protection.

He concluded that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, has expressed readiness to provide protection to the state government’s officials.