Stakeholders Call for Total Ban on Motorcycles Operations in Lagos

•7,500 motorcycles impounded, crushed since enforcement of Okada Ban

Segun James



As motorcycle operators known as Okada continue to be source of security risk in Lagos, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and residents have called on Lagos State Government to consider a total ban on their operation across the state.

The latest call comes on the heels of a series of atrocities allegedly committed by Okada operatives in recent times.

Besides, the government said over 7,500 motorcycles had been impounded and crushed since the enforcement of the Okada Ban begun.

The concern about their activities was raised by a traditional ruler in Lekki area, Oniru of IruLand, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, and residents on the urgent need to avert security breaches in the area and the state.

Stakeholders made the call for a total ban during a Stakeholders’ forum with the theme: theme: ‘Okada Ban: What Next,’ held yesterday at the premises of Lagos Television Service, and organised by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy and Ministry of Transportation, at Ikeja, Lagos.

According to statistics by Lagos State Government, almost three months after the commencement of the Okada ban enforcement in some parts of the state, crime and accident rates have reduced by 86 percent and 63.7 percent respectively in Lagos.

Addressing participants, Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that a total of 7,500 motorcycles had been impounded and crushed since the enforcement of the Okada Ban began in Lagos in June 2022.

According to Oladeinde, “Lagosians may recall that on the 18th May 2022, Mr. Governor made a pronouncement on the total ban of motorcycle operations in six Local Government (LGs) and the respective nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) under them including all major bridges and highways of the State and the subsequent inauguration of the Lagos State Anti-Okada Squad saddled with the responsibility to aid the police and taskforce to implement and enforce total compliance with respect to the law.

“The Anti-Okada Squad was deployed to their respective locations and commenced operation effectively from the 1st June 2022. The Anti- Okada Squad work in partnership with relevant stakeholders (that is Police, Media, and unions, among others) whose contributions thus far cannot be over-emphasized.

“Today, we are delighted to report our position on the review of the Anti-Okada’s enforcement operation in the last two months. It is important to mention that the operation has recorded significant successes and compliance.

“In the affected areas within the period under review, available records show that crime and accident rate reduced astronomically by 86% and 63.7% respectively while a total of 7,500 motorcycles were impounded and crushed accordingly.

“It is no longer news that there is a rise in the level of insecurity as a result of the rampage of banditry and kidnapping across all states of the Federation. The Federal Government, therefore, is presently considering the total ban of motorcycle operations across the Federation as most of these underground activities are been enhanced with the use of motorcycles.”

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, at an emergency meeting with Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers, DPOs, at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, announced a total ban on Okada on all highways across six LGAs, and nine, LCDAs, of the State.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso explained that at the initial stage of the ban, there was criticism based on sentiments from the people.

“Those complaints were based largely on sentiments of those who had not witnessed the havoc some of the Okada riders caused in the areas of health and security.

“Residents were being robbed of their belongings by robbers who used motorcycles to flee scenes of crimes; our public hospitals were being filled with victims of Okada accidents (doctors had their hands full at Emergency wards), and hoodlums who rode unregistered motorbikes posed a great threat to the public.

“After seeing the results of the ban in the six local government areas, many Lagosians have been calling on the government to expand the ban; some say it should be Statewide, considering the present anxiety over security. “Mr. Governor has mandated us to have this meeting to discuss what next.

“I hereby, assure everyone that Governor Sanwo-Olu is going to take the decision in the best interest of Lagosians”

Also, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said, “Is no need for making long speeches again or impressive words, deliberations have been made, consultations have been done and agreements have been reached. The only thing left is for all the parties here to go and walk the talk.”