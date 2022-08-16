416 Night Accidents Occur in Eight  Months  in Lagos, Says FRSC

The Lagos Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, said yesterday that the agency’s records indicated that 416 accidents occurred in eight months during night driving.

Ogungbemide spoke during a media conference held in Lagos.The conference came following the increasing rate of Road Traffic Crashes due to recklessness and other factors on the part of drivers.

He said that the 416 crashes were recorded between 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m from January to August. The official said there was the need for motorists to take caution while planning their journeys in the night.

He said: “Our crash reports within the period show that a total of 416 crashes were recorded, in which 705 people were involved.

“Out of the 705 people involved in various crashes within the period under review, 558 were seriously injured and 97 lost their lives.

“The Federal Road Safety under the leadership of Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, will continue demonstrating its commitment to mitigating rate and fatalities of road traffic crashes.”

Ogungbemide said the corps had already enunciated the policy of discouraging night travel through public sensitisation programmes.

The commander said that the civil approach to discourage night travel was based on the need to raise public awareness on hazards faced when crash occurs during the period.

He said that law enforcers could not be everywhere and it was imperative for motorists to have self-regulation in addressing safety and security challenges.

Ogungbemide said the FRSC could not specify what time individuals could make journeys to their destination, as that was exclusively a human right case.

He said that the record of crashes had raised the alarm that more needs to be done in reaching the critical audience and achieving the goals.

Ogungbemide said the FRSC also faced challenges with rescue operations at night.

He said that possibility of victims accessing proper medical attention could be lower at such period due to various factors.

The corps commander commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other enforcement agencies for their collaboration.

He said that this helped the command in achieving its mandate.

Ogungbemide commended the media for the propagation of road safety messages.

He said that the corps had to align with the United Nations General Assembly’s appeals on the actions against the menace.