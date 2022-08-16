2023: Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance Declares Support for PDP

Members of Udi/Ezeagu Progressive Alliance (UEPA) in Enugu State yesterday unanimously declared their support for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election.

Members of the group stated that their decision to support the PDP was because of the respect they have for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the leader of the PDP in Enugu State and the South East geo-political zone.

Speaking during the 4th phase of empowerment programme of UEPA in support of Ugwuanyi’s administration, the Director General of the group, Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, disclosed that they were overwhelmed by the leadership qualities of the governor and his good works in Enugu State in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Ani stressed that Ugwuanyi, who graced the event, became governor at the most difficult period in the nation’s economic development, but has been able to manage the affairs of Enugu State peacefully and successfully.

The Director General maintained that it was worthy of commendation that the governor in spite of the nation’s numerous challenges led Enugu State out of two economic recessions suffered by the country within five years, to record milestone achievements in various sectors of development, most especially in the areas of peace, security, health, education, workers’ welfare, road infrastructure and rural development.

Ani stated that it was unfortunate that some people with ulterior motives deliberately refused to acknowledge the good works of Ugwuanyi in spite of the challenges he met on ground when he assumed office, assuring that: “We will continue to follow you (Ugwuanyi), as governor of Enugu State, and as a Senator in 2023, in Jesus name, Amen.”

Commenting further on the governor’s steadfastness, resilience and visionary approach towards the progress of the state, the Director General said: “You have done well in spite of the nation’s economic challenges. You assumed office when the economy of the country was in shambles but you were able to manage the affairs of the state peacefully and successfully. Anybody undermining your efforts has an ulterior motive.”

Appreciating Ugwuanyi for the emergence of a youth from Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Engr. Osita Ngwu (RG), as the candidate of the PDP for Enugu West Senatorial District and the Patron of UEPA cum former Chief of Staff of the governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor, as the PDP candidate for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency, Ani urged the governor to remain steadfast in his leadership role and assist them immensely to deliver the duo, the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and other candidates of the party in the state.

Ani revealed that UEPA had empowered about 80 per cent of its members, explaining that the fourth phase of the empowerment programme was borne out of their firm resolve as a socio-cultural organisation to continue to empower their members periodically.

Disclosing the theme of the empowerment programme as: “Palm Production and Wealth Creation,” the Director General said: “We have invited a resource person in the person of Chief Eric N. Ozongwu, MD, NONET Palms Nig. Ltd, to educate us on “Palm Production and Wealth Creation” so that we can slightly vary the method of this current programme to the advantage of today’s beneficiaries. It is in our interest not to only volunteer funds to members but to also provide some more value.”