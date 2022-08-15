Peace Returns to A’Ibom Unity College as Mgt., Teachers Settle Rift

Okon Bassey in Uyo

At last, peace has returned to the Federal Science and Technical College, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as teachers and management settled differences that almost resulted in the breakdown of law and order in the school.

Teachers in the college had accused the management of refusal to pay Duty Tour Allowance approved by federal government to staff in Unity Schools across the nation.

The teachers had also accused the management of admission racketeering, illegal levies and misappropriation of funds from IDEAS World Bank project for the school.

It was gathered that the School Based Management Committee (SBMC) waded into the matter to avoid disruption of academic activities.

Speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Sunday, the chairman of the School Based Management Committee in the college, Mr. Simeon Umoette, said the committee decided to wade into the allegations to restore peace needed for learning.

Umoette said the committee comprised of representative of the State Ministry of Education, Divisional Police Officer (DPO)” C” Division Uyo, Chairman, Parents/Teachers’ Association (PTA), representatives of Association of Old Girls Association of the College and leaders of the host community.

He said all the allegations were out of misunderstanding and lack of communication between teachers and the school management, adding that the matter has been resolved.

Umoette also noted that all the allegations were false and misleading as the federal government has established standard procedures guiding administration and operations of all Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

“Admissions into Federal Government Colleges are done with strict adherence to the criteria and guidelines as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education and not the Principal as alleged by the Teachers.

“Fees are paid through remittal system and nobody can defraud such a system which is strictly monitored.

“There are no illegal levies charged in the college besides the ones recommended by the Federal Ministry of Education,” he stressed.

He further disclosed that teachers did not know that the IDEAS World Bank project for the college was awaiting execution as the World Bank has a standard in the execution of their projects, which could not allow any form of fraud all over the world.

He said the main cause of friction between teachers the management was payment of Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), which about 90 per cent of staff have been paid.

“The union insisted that the DTA must be paid at the new rate approved by federal government. They didn’t know that even though the approval had been made, funds were not yet available as management was waiting for funds to implement it.

“Meanwhile, the DTA has been paid at the old rate while subsequent payments of the difference between the old and the new rate are subject to availability of funds.”

He, therefore, urged the public to disregard any report of alleged frauds and other unfounded misdemeanors against the school management as peace has returned to the college.

Umoette said that during the meeting of the School Based Management Committee of the college, members passed a Vote Of Confidence on the Director/Principal of the College, Ms. Dinah I. Gogo, for her efforts in attracting federal government presence to the school through series of infrastructural development and capacity building of staff.

He listed achievements of the principal in the school to include academic excellence through the performance of students in WAEC, NECO and NABTEB examinations, upgrading of school hostel facilities, World Bank project for the school and winning of prizes and laurels for the college.

Umoette observed that the principal lack of tolerance to indiscipline from both staff and students such as lateness, truancy, irregular attendance in classes and other vices brought squabbles among staff members.

He appealed to parents and students to maintain discipline in all ramifications being the necessary ingredient for learning as peace has returned to the college.

Death of 50 Infants: Rivers APC Vow to Invest Massively on Health Sector Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to invest massively on the health sector and ensure welfare of health professionals across all strata in the state, if elected at the governorship election in 2023.

The party made the promise in reaction to the recent death of about 50 Infants over measles outbreak in Kugbo community, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the State Assistant Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Darlington Nwauju, assured that its Governorship Candidate, Mr. Tonye Cole, has the capacity to revamp the health system and ensure other positive development in the state.

The party expressed sadness over the tragedy that resulted in the death of the number of infants, adding that it would have been a preventable incident if robust healthcare policy programme were in place.

The APC, however, sympathised with the bereaved families and the Odual people over the tragic lose.

“The All Progressives Congress in Rivers State and its Governorship candidate has reacted to the mass deaths of infants in a part of the state and has thus vowed to unfold a comprehensive roadmap for the health sector in the state to tackle infant, child mortality and other health needs of the people of Rivers state.

“The reaction to the reported death of over 50 children in the Kugbo Clan of Abua/Odual LGA of Rivers State is as a result of reported measles outbreak, something the party feels is preventable if a robust healthcare policy programme were in place.

“Sadly, this tragedy has exposed the challenges of access to portable water, proper sanitation and hygiene in the affected area.

“The APC in Rivers State has already positioned itself as an alternative hope for the masses with the array of credible candidates it has presented Rivers people and the choices are easy for Rivers people to make.

“We commit to building a strong economy for the state, reduce poverty by providing jobs for our people beyond party or ethnic lines.

“An APC government in Rivers State shall invest massively in the health sector and cater to the welfare of health professionals across all strata.

“We shall be proactive to the health needs of our people by setting up Standard Disease Control Units and strengthen the primary healthcare delivery system in all 23 local government areas of the state in order to drastically reduce incidences of mortalities in the rural areas or reduce i’s scale of damage,” the party assured.