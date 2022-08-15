Firm Introduces App, to Ease Recruitment Processes

Nume Ekeghe

In line with its vision of streamlining human resource functions and processes in the workplace, BridgeGap has launched 56 Bridge, a recruitment app, which will revolutionise job applications, improve efficiency and reduce bottlenecks in the recruitment process for organizations.

The 56 Bridge app, which was launched in Lagos recently is primed to assist organisations attract and hire top talents from any part of the world. In the same vein, job seekers can apply for jobs, write tests and attend interviews from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking during the launch ceremony, the Director of Operations for BridgeGap Consults Limited, the parent company of 56 Bridge Ms. Mosunmola Obembe said the app is an end-to-end recruitment platform that is cost and time effective, where candidates’ shortlisting and interview processes are re-defined for a better talent addition to organisations.

She said: “With 56 Bridge, employers of labour can easily shortlist candidates, schedule interviews, review and rate candidate’s interview responses as well as conduct employment tests while generating a comprehensive recruitment report. On the other hand, candidates can also create profiles, download resumes and take interviews.”

The Director, Marketing and Business Development at BridgeGap Consults Limited, Mr. Chiedozie J. Egbe, rolled out the unique features of 56 Bridge to organisations and job seekers which include Job postings that allow organisations to post jobs for potential applicants; employment tests where recruiters set tests for job seekers and Video Interviews, where interview questions are set and candidates can take such interviews from any location.

Other features of the app include Candidate Ratings, which allows scoring of candidates on the go; Video Library, Analytics Reports and SMS/Email Interview Invites.