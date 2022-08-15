Abiodun Brainard, Chairman of ANIDWORLDWIDE Charges the Youths to be More Involved in National Development

“The popular folk talk should no longer be “the young shall grow.” It should, rather, be: “the young have arrived!” This was stressed by the Chairman of All Nigerians in Diaspora Worldwide (ANIDWORLDWIDE), Adedapo Abiodun Oladipo , popularly referred to as “Abiodun Brainard” while speaking on the need for more informed active participation of the youths in deciding the future of Nigeria.

“I love the Nigerian National Anthem a lot. My favourite stanza is the one that says, “to build a nation, where peace and justice shall reign”, he added.

Illustrating further, Abiodun who has over the years dedicated his energies towards galvanising Nigerians both in the homeland and Diaspora toward a better Nigeria, enthused; “I get emotional whenever I sing it. I remember each time we gathered at the Executive Council meetings and or at other functions to sing the anthem, strong emotions encompass me, for a nation I love, serve, and will always serve, selflessly. I know that we can be better than we are. We have everything and every reason to be for Nigeria to be all that it can be; the youth of Nigeria must be all they can be. With a youth population of 27 per cent, as reported by statista.com, Nigeria is more youthful than each of the top three global economic powers – the US, China, and Japan. Unfortunately, this advantage has not significantly influenced this nation’s economic prosperity, social unity, and political stability.”

The future of Nigeria depends on what it does today with its dynamic youth population. This demographic advantage must be turned into a first-rate and well-trained workforce, for Nigeria, the region and the world. He further explained that, “But 38.5 per cent of Nigeria’s youth are unemployed. Lacking skills, and economic opportunities, they are discouraged, angry and restless, as they look at a future that does not give them hope. We should prioritize investments in the youth: By up-skilling them for the jobs of the future, not the jobs of the past; by moving away from so-called youth empowerment to youth investment; by opening up the social and political space to the youth to air their views and become a positive force for national development; and for ensuring that that we create youth-based wealth. Nigerians deserve wealth, not poverty. Despite all the abundant wealth of natural resources, Nigeria’s poverty situation is unacceptable.”

“Today, sadly, there are way too many poor people in Nigeria. The government is implementing bold social programs to reduce the number of poor, through interventionist programs, but the fact of the matter is that poverty is not just about money. There is the poverty of health, and yet we know that health is wealth. Building a nation requires time and concerted efforts, which means Nigerian Youths, must not relent until the change is achieved. This is the time for the Nigerian youths to take advantage of their numerical strength and queue behind a candidate that will make a difference in their lives. That is one of the ways we can make progressive change in this country. Nigerian students should do something about their destinies now! For those clocking 30 this year, remember that President Buhari got into power when you were 23. More so, remember that whoever you vote for will most likely leave power when you are 38.” He concluded.