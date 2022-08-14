Oil Mogul, Ifeanyi Ubah’s Wondrous Donation 

No doubt, Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman, Capital Oil, is generous to a fault. This top player in the nation’s oil and gas sector also has a large heart. Besides, he is unapologetically committed to the uplift of his community, while also helping the course of humanity.

The billionaire is fast becoming one of the biggest philanthropists from the South-east part of Nigeria for the milk of kindness running in his veins.

As proof of his fellow feeling, the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district in the National Assembly has just made a wondrous donation of N500 million to Anambra State to support the fight against insecurity. Ubah made the pledge during a visit to the state Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, at the Government House last Tuesday in Awka, the state capital. The Senator, however, made specifications on how the money would be spent.

Speaking during the presentation, he said: “It takes a secure environment to sustain infrastructural development. I will complement your efforts with a series of interventions aimed at curbing capital flight from the zone and restoring confidence in our people to return home and help in developing our economy.

“N200 million will be spent on the training of security personnel and provision of latest security communication gadgets for Anambra South vigilante groups,” adding that “N300 million would be for the provision of solar lights to further illuminate and strengthen the security architecture in Anambra South senatorial district.”

The senator added the promise would all be implemented in the next three months.

This donation, again, has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the oil mogul is indeed a generous man that has taken humanity above politics and a politician that plays politics without bitterness.

He is being lauded for the fact that he seems not to stomach any animosity against the incumbent governor, Soludo, whom he had contested against in 2021.

Anambra had, for over a year, been under the tight grip of criminals who kidnap, kill and steal from residents until lately when Soludo fought back.