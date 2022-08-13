  • Saturday, 13th August, 2022

NSCDC Parades Two Terror Kingpins in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Sokoto State command yesterday paraded two terror kingpins terrorising Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters at Federal Secretariat, Sokoto, the state Commandant Muhammad Dada, said Alhaji Koire and Alhaji Buba were terror leaders with over 300 men in their camps.

Muhammad further disclosed that the duo had been terrorising some communities in Silame, Binji, Gudu, Tureta and Dange/Shuni local government areas of the state.

He explained that the duo are high profile terrorists that operate in Niger Republic and Nigeria, stressing that Koire escaped severally from their custody using magical power.

He stated that when he got the tipoff of their whereabouts in Silame local government, he personally led the team of his men spending two days in the bush before they succeeded in arresting them.

Muhammad said after the arrests their gangs attempted to bribe them with the sum of 10 million naira to secure their freedom.

Speaking to journalists in an interview Buba said he was involved in kidnapping at Dabegi in Dange/ Shuni local government where they collected four million naira as ransom.

He also confessed that he participated in kidnapping at Kudula in Gudu local government where they collected one million naira as ransom.

He stated that they have a leader in Niger Republic called Danbuzu who supply them AK-47 rifles and ammunition, adding that Danbuzu also provided other logistics for them during their operations.

