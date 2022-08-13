Court Restrains Kwara Govt from Interfering with Artee Industries’ Land

A High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, underJustice Nureni Kuranga has given an order restraining the Kwara State Government, their agents, privies, assigns “and whosoever deriving or claiming the title from or under them, from further interfering with Artee Industries Limited’s peaceful possession of the parcel of land covered by right of occupancy No. KW 17223, measuring 4.371 hectares and situated along Wahab Folawiyo (Unity) Road, Ilorin (Old Amusement park).”

The court also gave an order restraining the Kwara State Government from continuing to trespass on the parcel of the land pending the determination of the substantive suit and or such further order or orders as the honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances.

A copy of the order of the suit No: KWS/322/21, which was made available to journalists on Thursday also granted an interlocutory injunction restraining both parties, the claimant (Artee Industries Limited) as well as the defendant, (the Kwara State Government) from doing anything further on the subject matter namely property covered by right of occupancy No. KW17223 and situate along Wahab Folawiyo (Unity) Road Ilorin, Kwara State pending the determination of the case.

Kuranga said, “This ruling is sequel to a motion on notice dated and filed the 7th day of October 2021. It is brought in pursuant to Order 11 rule 2, Order 12 rule 10 of the Kwara State High (Civil procedure) rules and 2005 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honourable Court.”

The applicant’s prayers were supported by a 25-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Arc Ladi Olatunde, an architect and, member of the Business Development Team of the applicant. Attached to the application were annexures marked exhibit, B, and C. These are copies of the provisional allocation letter dated 16th February 2011, a copy of the approval of the offer of Statutory right of occupancy dated 7th March 2011 and letters from Kwara State Physical Planning Authority dated 31st January 2020.”

Artee Group is the owner of Spar in Nigeria. The Group intended to make Kwara residents benefit from massive investments of over N7 billion and more than 4000 direct and indirect employment for the youths.

The group initiated five projects at about the same time across the country, but only the Kwara project at Old Amusement Park, was frustrated.