Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z Flip4, Z Fold4 Smartphones in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

Samsung Nigeria announced the next generation of groundbreaking foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 in Nigeria, and has also opened their pre-order sales.

Both devices feature customisable form factors, tailored experiences, and upgraded performance. Now in its fourth generation, Galaxy Z series continues to break from convention to deliver new, impactful interactions that enhance everyday life.

Speaking at a press conference shortly after the global launch on Wednesday, the Managing Director, Samsung Nigeria, Charlie Lee, said: “Samsung Galaxy foldables are built on the foundation of our openness philosophy, enabling new possibilities with complete customization both inside and out. Created in collaboration with our world-class partners, the next foldable devices offer unparalleled mobile experiences that meet the needs of our most dynamic users.

“Through our unwavering focus and industry leadership, excitement for the foldables continues to grow. We’ve successfully transformed this category from a radical project to a mainstream device lineup enjoyed by millions worldwide.”

Speaking on the features ofGalaxy Z Flip4, Lee said it was designed to enhance our users’ favorite features, making it the ultimate tool for self-expression.