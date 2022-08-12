  • Friday, 12th August, 2022

Racheal Abriba-Nwaka Joins ADSTRAT BMC as Chief Operating Officer

ADSTRAT BMC has announced  the appointment of  Racheal Abiriba-Nwaka, a one-time Senior Executive Consultant of Strategy, Brand Management, and Execution at ADSTRAT BMC, to the management team of the company   effective August 1, 2022.

She will be holding the dual positions of Chief Operation Officer and Chief Information Officer (COO/CIO).

ADSTRAT is one of Nigeria’s leading creative brand consulting firms, whose interest lies in creating brand experiences that are distinctive, engaging and that resonate deeply with clients’ audience because they are rooted in fundamental emotional truths.

As a member of ADSTRAT’s management team, Mrs. Abiriba-Nwaka will also serve on the company’s strategic planning committee.

She brings to the company years of experience in providing consulting services for corporate and individual clients in a variety of industries in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

She holds a LL.B in Law from Abia State University, was enrolled as a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2015 (BL Hons), and an MBA in Business Administration from the University of the People. Abriba-Nwaka is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, with years of experience in legal advisory, business administration, media publishing and digital communications.

Speaking on the appointment, the Group Principal Consultant, ADSTRAT BMC, Charles O’Tudor, expressed his confidence that the newly appointed COO/CIO will further strengthen ADSTRAT’s mission of improving the positioning of brands in their respective markets.

He said: “From the operations perspective, Racheal brings to ADSTRAT both a broad, practical experience with a variety of private companies, and an in-depth expertise in legal regulations and processes. We look forward to working with her in meeting our corporate strategic goals.”

