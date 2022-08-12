Police Begin Automation Services for Escort, Extract, Finger Print

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

As part of the police reform agenda, the Nigeria Police said yesterday it commenced the implementation of the Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP).

POSSAP, an initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, is designed to automate the processing and management of the specialised services of the force such as specialised escort and guard services, police extract, police character certificate, supernumerary police permit, fingerprint information, police investigation report, among others. A statement by Force Headquarters said with the implementation of the project, individuals and corporate entities, who require specialised services rendered by the police were guaranteed access to the requests via an automated, seamless, transparent and efficient process.

The statement said POSSAP was approved by the Federal Executive Council following a memo presented by the Hon. Minister of Police Affairs on July 14, 2021. Subsequently, POSSAP was launched on June 2, 2022 by the Minister of Police Affairs, Dr Maigari Dingyadi, on behalf of the federal government at the Goodluck Jonathan International Peace Keeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

“The goal of the project is to simply automate the rendition of existing specialised services processes and reap the added benefits of improved transparency, accountability, efficiency and sustainability that technological solutions deliver.

“It will also benefit the force by minimising dependence on the federal government for funding and improving welfare of personnel. The automation project is being rolled out in phases, with police character certificate, specialised escort and guard services and police extract as the services in the pilot phase, while other services will be subsequently onboarded”, it said.

“It is pertinent to reveal that the Force has initiated engagements with internal and external stakeholders to ensure unison of purpose to achieve seamless transition to the automated platform. As at date, players in some industry verticals such as banking, telecommunications, oil and gas, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Embassies, have been intimated about this transition and this exercise will be a continuum.

NPF’s specialized services can be accessed via the POSSAP website – https://possap.gov.ng. For further information, applicants for police specialised services can contact Command PPROs and POSSAP Desk Officers in their respective State Criminal Investigations Departments (SCIDs) across the nation”, it said.