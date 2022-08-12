Eko Hotels Partners Wakanow on ‘The Pride Land’



Wakanow has announced its partnership with Eko Hotels and Suites for the 2022 Prideland edition of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland that takes place annually.



Both organisations disclosed this during a press conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites on Wednesday.

They pointed out that Wakanow was appointed the official ticketing partner for this year’s edition.



The travel agency with spread across Africa and the United Arab Emirates aims to transform the booking experience for clients and the organisers of the event.

Speaking on the partnership, Wakanow’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji said: “We are excited to partner with Eko Hotels and Suites on this year’s edition of the event. We are bringing our expertise in travel and our ability to support Nigerian inbound tourism from all over the world.



“Our partnership with Eko Hotels and Suites would help us engage with one of the most passionate client bases in leisure, travel, holiday, and entertainment. To us, this isn’t just a ticketing deal, it’s a true partnership. Together, we will create only the best experiences for the Tropical Christmas Wonderland fans of today and tomorrow.”



Also announcing the collaboration, Wakanow’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mrs. Adenike Macaulay said, “this partnership for us expresses our desire to ensure that we are at the forefront of activities or events that help us promote the beauty and rich heritage of Africa.



“The Prideland Edition perfectly fuses the beauty of African culture while also preaching the gospel of leisure and relaxation.”

On his part, the General Manager, Eko Hotels and Suites, Mr. Danny Kioupouroglou, noted that, “We are glad to bring Wakanow on board to be a part of the Tropical Christmas Wonderland, our new partner did a tremendous job integrating into their ticket sales ecosystem and providing our guests with a frictionless process to purchase packages and passes best-suited for the Prideland Edition.”



Also speaking at the event about the partnership was the Director of Sales and Marketing of Eko Hotels and Suites, Mrs. Iyadunni Gbadegbo, who said: “We partnered with Wakanow because of the synergy of purpose and direction that we have. The Tropical Christmas Wonderland- Prideland Edition will effectively position as the event that brings everyone together in Nigeria from all over the world.”



Prideland edition is a fusion of Africa’s rich culture and the magic of Christmas. Since 2019, Eko Hotel tropical wonderland has brought families together to celebrate Christmas and also create an atmosphere of endless fun.

This partnership is of utmost importance to Wakanow, as the brand is always looking for new ways to promote the vibrancy of African cultures. This partnership hopes to promote African culture by infusing Africa’s rich culture into every part of the Christmas wonderland celebration.