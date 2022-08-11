Woman Kills Lesbian Partner’s Husband in Onitsha

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

An unidentified lady has killed a staff of the College of Health in Onitsha, stabbing him to death with a knife.

THISDAY gathered that the man, who was simply identified as Ikechukwu, came home on Tuesday night to behold his wife in bed with another woman.

His wife, unknown to him was a lesbian, and had been keeping a female sex partner. On catching them in the act, sources said the lady quickly attacked the man with a kitchen knife, stabbing him to death, after an argument ensued.

“The news has been everywhere in Onitsha today. People are so surprised how Ayaaya (Ikechukwu’s nickname) was killed.

“He was a very handsome guy, and he is an admin staff at the college. How his wife left such a handsome young man to become a lesbian to the point of bringing sexual partners to the house is still a wonder.”

Another Respondent, Mrs. Uju said: “Ikechukwu is a very popular guy in the neighborhood. He is also known as “Onye Obodo”. He got married to the lady in 2019.”

Meanwhile, police authorities in Anambra State have confirmed the incident, saying that

the lesbian partner has been arrested.

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga, said: “We have a suspect in custody and the Commissioner of Police, CP. Echeng Echeng, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to State CID for a proper investigation.

“Preliminary information shows that the suspect stabbed the victim on the chest. He was rushed to the hospital before he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“What brought about the suspect’s action has not been ascertained, meanwhile investigation has just begun.”

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. at the deceased residence, along Ogboli Road, Onitsha.