  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

RIF Trust to Provide 21st Century Insurance Policy

Business | 31 seconds ago

Sunday Ehigiator

RIF Trust, a leading residency and citizenship Investment advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa, and a member of the Latitude Group has revealed that its Second Citizenship programmes would equip clients with a 21st-century insurance policy.

The firm’s Country Manager, Zuberu Kadiri, in a statement said the programme was necessitated by the changes in the world due to the old and new conflicts, the pandemic, shifting blocs, globalization, and decentralization of state systems, inflation, and rapid digitalization.

“Ensuring global mobility is a primary focus for High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), with economic and social shifts sparking legitimate concerns around personal safety, financial stability and generational security.

“Second Citizenship programmes have become a popular choice and ‘Plan B’ for individuals looking to secure access to global opportunities and expansion for their businesses irrespective of their birthplace.

“Our major objective is to give our clients S.M.I.L.E. i.e. Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education through our Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes, “he said.

Also speaking, RIF Trust Nigeria Managing Director, Ranny Muasher, said the second citizenship programmes are on the rise, attracting HNWIs who are seeking a first-class lifestyle, global mobility, economic opportunities, and also looking to support their home countries by boosting their economies.

