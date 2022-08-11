  • Thursday, 11th August, 2022

Bandits Kill  Immigration Officer, Injure Two in Jigawa

Suspected bandits attacked and killed one Immigration officer while two other officers sustained serious bullet wounds in Galadi to Birniwa area of Jigawa state.

The state Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS), Mr  IA Aliyu, confirmed the incident yesterday  in Dutse the state capital, explained that, on Tuesday at about 2320hrs the bandits  rode on two motorcycles, one  carrying three persons and other one carrying two persons, immediately on arrival they open fire on the immigration staff members  on patrol.

“The  resulted in the death of one staff named Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) and another two of the team members Abba Musa Kiyawa (DSI) and Zubairu Garba (AII) sustained serious bullet wounds”, he said.

The comptroller said  that as result of heavy exchange of fire, the bandits fled into the bush and abandoned their motorcycles and handsets.

He said the two wounded staff members  were  referred to General Hospital for proper medication and observation, while Abdullahi Mohammed (CIA) who lost his life in the encounter has been buried  in Dutse town.

According to him, the abandoned motorcycles are Bajaj with chasis number: MD2A18AXS7MWK81092 and the other one Royal motorcycle with chasis number: RY157FMINILI2607 with handset (Tech T5) will be handover to police for further investigation.

He then urged the general public to cooperate with Immigration officers by reporting any suspected moves for better peace in the state.

