‘APC Ruining Nigeria Pushing Country into Failed State’

Hammed Shittu

Ex-Minister of Youths and Sports Development and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has slammed the ruling APC regime for ruining Nigeria and pushing it into becoming a failed state.

“The nation’s economy is down as our legal tender (naira) has become worthless in the international market, and everything has gone down in all facets of the nation’s economy,” said the former minister in Ilorin during the 33rd media parliament of the Kwara council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The theme of the lecture was ‘Retooling Nigeria for Emerging Challenges’.

“In view of this, it is not an overstatement to say that the country is heading to a failed state, and this is very unfortunate,” Abdullahi stated.

The PDP chieftain blamed the APC for failing to fulfil its promises of bringing positive change in the lives of millions of average Nigerians.

“This is a party that promised Nigeria a change and see what we are facing today. The APC-led government has brought all socio-economic and educational sectors down. This is unfortunate,” the ex-minister stressed.

He advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime to retrace its steps and work harder to bring stability to the country, adding that “Nigerians are now living in fear in all parts of the country.”

Lamenting the worsening insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation, Abdullahi said, “This is a country where innocent people have been killed without just cause and any recourse to the law of the land. This is a country people are being kidnapped and asked to pay hundreds of millions of naira as ransom before they can get freedom.

He added, “This is a country too, where bandits and terrorists invaded roads, railways, airports and especially prisons and killed innocent Nigerians without check from any quarters officers.”

He explained that he had proffered solutions to Buhari’s regime on resolving the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities’ strikes, but the APC-led government failed to listen to him.

Abdullahi urged Nigerians to reject APC and its candidates in the 2023 general elections because of the party’s mismanagement of the country’s affairs and resources.