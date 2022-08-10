Okowa Hails Team Nigeria’s All-time Best Performance

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Nigerian athletes for their medals haul at the just-concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

He particularly extolled world record holder, Tobi Amusan, for her gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles, where she set a new Commonwealth record, and also led Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha to a historic gold medal in women’s 4x100m relay.

Home-girl, Ese Brume, with a gold medal and new Commonwealth record in Long Jump was also a toast of the governor, who expressed great delight at the marvelous performances of other gold medalists – Adijat Olarinoye, Rafiatu Lawal (Weightlifting), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus Throw), Folashade Oluwafemiayo (Powerlifting).

Others include; Adekuoroye Odunayo, Oborududu Blessing and Genesis Mercy (Wrestling), and Para-Athletes – Goodness Nwachukwu (Women’s Discus) and Eucharia Iyiazi (Women’s Shot Put).

The athletes took Team Nigeria’s gold medal haul to12 – the best in the history of Nigeria’s participation at the Games.

According to Okowa in a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, “I am quite elated with the sterling performances of the Nigerian athletes at the Commonwealth Games.”

He said that the athletes victoriously transited, with the winning spirit, from the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The presidential running mate commended the athletes for their patriotism, determination and hard work which propelled them to the superb outing at the Games, etching Nigeria high in the world’s psyche in spite of challenges back home.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate these great compatriots for making our country proud, and I again, urge every Nigerian to imbibe this winning spirit and attitude in every facet of our livelihood to make Nigeria attain the greatness God has programmed it for, given its endowment in human and natural resources.

“It is only such conquering mentality and patriotic heroism that can engender the much-needed change for a better nation that Nigerians earnestly yearn for.

“Once more, congratulations to Team Nigeria and all participating athletes and coaches for this great honour,” he stated.