Ashrami Synergy Receives Three ISO Certifications, Promotes Downstream Sustainability

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group downstream company, has received three certifications from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in recognition of the company’s commitment to global quality, health, safety and environmental standards.

According to a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group Limited, Mr Bethel Obioma, the certifications include the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management System, and ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management System.

The statement said the organization followed a rigorous audit process that covered business efficiency, customer satisfaction, compliance to regulatory requirements, effective environmental management systems, with provision of safe and healthy workplaces for employees and other stakeholders, adding that this is a major transition from the previously held ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and ISO 18001:2007

It quoted the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy, Foluso Sobanjo, as saying: “The ISO certifications reinforce Asharami Synergy’s dedication to global standards across its value chain, especially in the areas of bulk storage and aviation fuel supply operations. This continues to make Asharami Synergy a foremost and distinctive brand in the downstream sector where we deliver fuel solutions that are driven by technology, seamless supply chain efficiency and adaptable services tailored to different classes of customers.”

It said Sobanjo added that the ISO certifications will further strengthen Asharami Synergy’s resolve to promote quality, safety, environmental sustainability and energy transition in downstream operations, working in collaboration with national, regional and global partners.

“As a member of Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, we have an unwavering commitment to delivering clean and sustainable energy in Nigeria and across our other downstream operations in Africa. One of the requirements of the Quality Management System certification is employee involvement, consultation and participation. Every employee of Asharami Synergy is critical to our quality, safety and sustainability framework, which we also extend to all our stakeholders to ensure seamless compliance in all our process and operations,” he stated.

With previous International Air Transport Association (IATA) Strategic Partnerships and Joint Inspection Group (JIG) membership, Sobanjo stated that Asharami Synergy would continue to provide direction and leadership for the sector towards ensuring sustained growth and excellent service experience for consumers.

Asharami Synergy is a foremost oil and gas enterprise in Africa and emerged from the consolidation of nine Sahara Group companies with interest in procurement, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum product.

Asharami Synergy controls over 30 per cent of Nigeria’s Aviation Fuel market as well as a significant share of Nigeria’s Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) market.

Asharami Synergy also produces ‘Asha Engine Oil’, top quality lubricants for cars, motorcycles and other multipurpose vehicles.