Adegbite: National Steel Council to Achieve Self-sufficiency in Steel Production

Kasim Sumaina



The federal government yesterday reconstituted the National Steel Council to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in steel production.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, in his remarks at the inauguration council, hinted that the steel industry remains the backbone of modern society.

He said the sector has significant forward and backward linkages regarding material flow, employment, and income generation, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed aware of this, which is why he has approved the reconstitution of the National Steel Council.

According to Adegbite, “The steel industry serves as a key enabler in the economy by providing the basic raw materials for public infrastructural development projects and key sectors such as housing and real estate development, energy, automotive, defence, and various, small and medium enterprises engaged in downstream engineering and fabrication business.”

He further noted that the National Steel Act clearly makes adequate provisions for the establishment of the National Steel Council, which would be responsible for the central planning of the iron and steel industry.

Adegbite said: “I believe that the council we are inaugurating today, which has Abdulkarim Musafari as the ES, and chaired by the former Minister of Power and Steel, Mallam Mohammed Murtala Aliyu, is capable of carrying out all its functions effectively. I wish to assure them of my full support.

“The council shall consist of a chairman, executive secretary, four board members, and one representative drawn from the Federal Ministries of Industry; Finance; Power, and Steel.”

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, in her remarks, expressed optimism that the council would complement the efforts by the ministry in ensuring that the development of the industry is in continuous progression, despite the hurdles that are being experienced.