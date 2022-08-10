  • Wednesday, 10th August, 2022

Adegbite: National Steel Council to Achieve Self-sufficiency in Steel Production

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Kasim Sumaina

The federal government yesterday reconstituted the National Steel Council to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency in steel production.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite, in his remarks at the inauguration council, hinted that the steel industry remains the backbone of modern society.

He said the sector has significant forward and backward linkages regarding material flow, employment, and income generation, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed aware of this, which is why he has approved the reconstitution of the National Steel Council.

According to Adegbite, “The steel industry serves as a key enabler in the economy by providing the basic raw materials for public infrastructural development projects and key sectors such as housing and real estate development, energy, automotive, defence, and various, small and medium enterprises engaged in downstream engineering and fabrication business.”

He further noted that the National Steel Act clearly makes adequate provisions for the establishment of the National Steel Council, which would be responsible for the central planning of the iron and steel industry.

Adegbite said: “I believe that the council we are inaugurating today, which has Abdulkarim Musafari as the ES, and chaired by the former Minister of Power and Steel, Mallam Mohammed Murtala Aliyu, is capable of carrying out all its functions effectively. I wish to assure them of my full support.

“The council shall consist of a chairman, executive secretary, four board members, and one representative drawn from the Federal Ministries of Industry; Finance; Power, and Steel.”

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, in her remarks, expressed optimism that the council would complement the efforts by the ministry in ensuring that the development of the industry is in continuous progression, despite the hurdles that are being experienced.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.