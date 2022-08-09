  • Tuesday, 9th August, 2022

EFCC Arrests Three Internet Fraud Suspects in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested three internet fraud suspects at the Ilorin International Airport in Kwara State.

The arrest, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the ongoing onslaught by the commission against corruption and illegal movement of cash through the country’s airports.

The arrested suspects are Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus, and Wasiu Babatunde.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested yesterday except for Wasiu, which arrest happened on August 6, 2022, following actionable intelligence.

Sources said two of the suspects (Olawale and Opeyemi), who flew in from Lagos, landed at the Ilorin airport around 11.56 a.m. on the waiting hands of the eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC at the airport.

Contacted, a senior officer of the commission, who sought anonymity, confirmed the arrest of the affected three suspects to journalists in Ilorin yesterday.

He said: “Preliminary investigations about their activities have shown that the suspects possessed several fraudulent documents on their devices.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted ownership of different brands of phones and laptops recovered from them at the point of arrest.”

He, however, said: “The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.”

