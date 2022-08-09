Christian Group Hails Ortom for Establishing Volunteer Guards

George Okoh



The Northern Christian Women Coalition has hailed the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on the establishment of Benue State Community Volunteer Guards (BSCVG) to combat insecurity in the state.

National President of the coalition, Princess Leah Solomon Olusiyi, commended the governor yesterday when she led a delegation of the group to pay a courtesy call on Ortom at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi.

She acknowledged that Governor Ortom has been proactive in initiating solutions to security problems bedeviling the country, stressing that the Community Volunteer Guards recently established by the state government was a step in the right direction.

Princess Olusiyi commended governor for being a voice for the voiceless, noting that in the country and international community, Ortom has remained fearless and courageous in speaking against the injustices meted out on citizens.

The Christian women group also extolled Ortom’s deliberate policies on women inclusion in the leadership of his administration, stressing that the voices of the Benue women are now prominent in the politics in the country.

The group, therefore, urged the governor not to give up but to continue in the quest to seek justice and security for his people, adding that they were in solidarity and prayers with him.

Meanwhile, Ortom, in his remarks, said no matter the afflictions and persecutions, he would continue to stand with his people and protect their interest.

The governor reiterated his stand to follow every lawful measure to ensure that the security of Benue people is guaranteed.

He reiterated his resolve to obtain licence for the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards to bear approved firearms to complement conventional agencies in providing security for the state.

The governor thanked the women coalition for the honour, and urged them to continue promoting the noble cause of Christianity which is the vision of the group.

He had earlier received his childhood friend and secondary school classmate, Alhaji Aku Egbaje, a first class traditional ruler in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, who paid him a visit.

Speaking during the visit, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Egbaje said he and Governor Ortom were friends since 1976, and he came to show solidarity with him on the good work he is doing in the state.

Ortom, while responding, recounted his days with the traditional ruler since their secondary school and expressed gratitude to God for uplifting them to their present leadership responsibilities.

The governor restated his commitment to pursue justice and fairness in all his endeavors, and prayed for the reign of the traditional ruler to be peaceful.