Buhari Rejoices with Ace Journalist, Yusuf Alli, at 60

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday joined the Nigerian media in celebrating with the Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, Alhaji Yusuf Alli, as he celebrates his 60th birthday on August 9, 2022. 

The president, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, extolled the journalist for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

He noted the contributions of the journalist to political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports.

The president joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in rejoicing with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of  Maitama in Abuja.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will guide the celebrant in his service to the nation and bless his family.

