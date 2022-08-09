2023: Awujale, Other Ijebu Monarchs Endorse Abiodun for Second Term

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Traditional rulers in Ijebuland in Ogun State yesterday unanimously endorsed the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, for a second term in office.

Leading other monarchs, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, said: “You have worked assiduously in past three years and three months, and you have justified why you deserve a second term in office.”

Oba Adetona spoke through his representative, the Dagburewa of Idowa, Oba Yunusa Adekoya, at the inauguration of Igan Road at Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area.

He said: “The message is clear. You have done very well by fulfilling the promises made to us in 2019. So 2023 is sure and our people will vote overwhelmingly for you.”

Also speaking, the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Oba AbdulRasak Adenugba, said though he’s not a politician, the people of the ancient town “have come to tell me that it is Dapo Abiodun they want and not anyone else.

“You have restored confidence in government and for keeping the promises made to us during the electioneering.”

Ebumawe appreciated the governor for embarking on the reconstruction work on the road linking the university town to other Ijebu and Remo towns and villages.

Also, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, Oba Lawrence Adebajo, reaffirmed the stance of other monarchs in Ijebuland, stressing that: “In the short period I have been an Oba, you have changed my perception about politicians as liars. Your words have been your bond. I can see the development you’ve brought into our towns. We love you and our people have told me that 2023 is yours without equivocation.”

The monarchs were backed by students and community leaders who urged the governor not to be distracted by antics of certain politicians, but while not resting on his oars, he should ensure sustenance of the momentum beyond the elections.