Experts to Proffer Solution to Nigeria’s Transport Woes

Esther Olukwu

The Chartered Institute for Logistics and Transport (CILT), Nigeria, has said that a team of 22 experts will proffer solutions to Nigeria’ transport woes at its forthcoming annual general meeting and cpnference.

The Chairman, Conference Planning Committee for the institute, Mr. Kayode Oyesiku, told journalists at a press briefing while announcing the organisation’s National Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for 11th and 12th October 2022.

The Conference and AGM tagged: “Sustainable Innovations in Global Logistics and Transport,” is divided into three critical segments namely; the panel discussions and dinner, research presentations by experts and a tour of the Lekki Deep Seaport and Eko Atlantic City.

While decrying Nigeria’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking of 126 out of 150 in the community of member nations, he noted that the figure was a shame and should be corrected and as such, this year’s conference is designed to tackle the problems in Nigeria’s transport sector through research gleaned from 22 experts in global best practice.

“The Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of nations is now the yardstick for measuring their economic resilience and competitiveness and Nigeria ranks number 126 out of150 nations. Giving the observed socioeconomic phenomena in Nigeria, the conference through cognitive interaction of professionals anticipates to embrace sustainability and competitiveness internally and among the League of Nations,” he said.

He also stated that with the organisation’s mandate to marry ‘town and gown’ by drawing contributors from the academia and practicing industry professionals, it is hoped that the deliberations from the conference will position the nation’s transport sector in line with best practices in logistics and transport around the world.

“We have established a board to bring together people in the academia and in the industry so that as we listen to people on those that are practicing, We have the theoretical background of what we need across the globe from the academia so that we can be more enlightened, “he said.

Oyesiku stated that among stakeholders positioned to drive the initiative of the institute are; transport professionals in the Nigerian academic community, industry practitioners, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Aviation and Lagos state government.