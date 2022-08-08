Abdullahi Donates N2.5m to Victims of Alanamu Market Inferno in Kwara





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kwara Central senatorial district in Kwara State for the 2023 general election, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, at the weekend made a personal donation of N2.5 million to support victims of the Alanamu fire incident, which occurred last week.

During the incident, property worth several millions of naira were razed by the fire at the market.

However, Abdullahi, who visited the market and the Alanamu community in Ilorin to sympathise with them over the unfortunate incident, described the event as unfortunate.

Speaking at the home of the Balogun of Alanamu, Dr. Usman Abubakar Jos, Abdullahi said donating to victims of any tragedy should be genuinely done for the love of the people, and not for political calculations.

He said since the Alanamu incident, politicians that were never seen in the area before now have been falling over themselves to prove that they are generous people.

The former minister noted that during COVID-19 outbreak, rainstorm, flood among other disasters in the past, most of those who are now demonstrating overnight generosity were never there for the people.

He cautioned politicians to stop attempting to dance on people’s tragedy in an effort to make political points.

Abdullahi, therefore, restated his commitment and continued support to the community as he has always done.

He, however, donated a total of N2.5 million as relief to the family of the deceased, persons whose businesses were affected in the fire incident, and the development of the community.

In his remark, Balogun of Alanamu, Dr. Jos, lauded the support of Abdullahi for the victims of the market, saying the development would ameliorate the sufferings that accompanied the fire incident at the market.