Time not Enough to Remove Buhari, Say PDP Lawmakers 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House of Representatives have said they were uninterested in the removal threats against President Muhammadu Buhari because they don’t have enough time to do so.

Aside the timing, they also said the presiding officers of both chambers of the National Assembly are Buhari’s henchmen who would strongly frustrate the plan to remove him.

The minority caucus in the Senate led by the main opposition PDP on July 26, 2022 staged a walkout from the plenary over the escalated security situation in the country.

They subsequently handed down a six-week ultimatum to the president to curb the situation or face removal.

Backing their Senate counterparts, the minority caucus in the House also joined in the call, saying that the process of removal would begin at the expiration of the ultimatum.

However, speaking to THISDAY on Sunday, some PDP lawmakers said they were not interested in the president’s removal anymore as the timing was wrong and it may take a long time to actualize.

One of the lawmakers, who craved anonymity, said: “We called on members of the National Assembly to commence impeachment of Mr. President two years ago and we also urged Nigerians to call on their representatives to commence impeachment. We did so because we identified the incompetence of the present administration and its irresponsive posture to the yearnings of the people and its glaring inability to protect the lives of Nigerians which is a fundamental constitutional breach.

“Perhaps members were then either too busy or just laid back to appreciate what we were saying. It was branded a personal call. Both Nigerians and parliamentarians, including the press, played it down. The present call for impeachment only vindicates us and very sincerely is coming late in the day and not much benefit will come to the masses. I respect the parliament for even rising up at all but I will not be surprised to hear that the call has been dropped.

“I pray that Nigerian Lives matter to all of us in various public offices. This insecurity is like rainfall, it doesn’t discriminate on grounds of political leaning, tribe or religion. It falls on all roofs. We cannot tell who will be a victim. Extreme measure is required because its an extreme situation that we find ourselves now.”

Another lawmaker, who also spoke anonymously, said: “I am not aware. I was never in support of the impeachment considering the time it will require to see the process through, more so that the presiding officers in both chambers are the president’s ‘yes men’.”