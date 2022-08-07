Rotary Club Raises Fund for N32m Intervention Projects

The Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central has said it is committed to make more humanitarian impact through projects and activities in the avenues of service as defined by Rotary International.

The President of the club, Adebukunola Soile-Balogun revealed at the Investiture of the Board of Directors at the weekend, revealing that the projects outlined for the new year would cost over N32 million.

She identified the areas the funds would be deployed to include peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; and water and sanitation. Others are maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.

Soile-Balogun, who received the baton from the club’s Charter President, Deji Shonuga, is the second president of the club, which was chartered by Rotary International in March 2021.

Other Directors, who were also installed included the President-elect, Rotarian Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi; the Vice President, who is also Public Image Chair, Rotarian Muyiwa Akintunde; Secretary, Rotarian Vincent Isaac; Treasurer, Rotarian Remilekun Bada and Club Administrator, Rotarian Tolulope Ajimotokan.

Others were the Membership Chair, Rotarian Adeyemi Oguntirin; Rotary Foundation Chair, Rotarian Ayoku Banjoko Safatmaruwa; Service Project Chair, Rotarian Busayo Akomolafe; Youth Service Chair, Rotarian Abiodun Sonuga; History and Archives Chair, Rotarian Charity Uzochi; Immediate Past President, Rotarian Deji Shonuga and Sergeant-at-Arms, Rotarian Omoja Abimaje.

The Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Omotunde Lawson was represented by Past Assistant Governor, Ade Oyenekan.

He congratulated the club for the feat so far achieved. He urged that the investiture ceremony should be a catalyst to be focused on the delivery of the projects outlined for the Rotary year and beyond.

The guest speaker, Wale Adegbite spoke on the same theme of service and selflessness. Without such virtues, according to him, a Rotarian and his or her club would no doubt fulfill the objectives of Rotary.